Adani Enterprises registers whopping 664 pc jump in Q2 profits

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29 : Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Adani Group, on Tuesday reported that its net profits during the July-September quarter rose 664 per cent to Rs 1,741 crore. In the year 2023, it was at Rs 228 crore.

So far in the two quarters of 2024-25 - April-June and July-September, the net profits cumulatively were 254 per cent up at Rs 3,196 crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd announced its results today for the quarter and half year ended September 2024.

Coming to the company's total income or the revenue from operations, the July-September quarter saw a rise of 15 per cent to Rs 23,196. April-June and July-September combined, the total income was 14 per cent higher at Rs 49,263 crore.

Adani Enterprises has recorded its highest half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 8,654 crore, which the company said is consistently supported by strong performance from emerging core infra businesses under its "incubation portfolio".

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country. This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga-scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results. Further, AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals & materials and specialized manufacturing. AEL continues to invest in innovative technology across its platforms to support this high growth phase," Gautam Adani added.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

