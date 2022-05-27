Adani Enterprises to acquire 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics

Adani Enterprises said on Friday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited, which provides commercial drone-based solutions for crop protection.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited shall leverage its military drone and AI/ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end-to-end solutions for the domestic agricultural sector, it said.

General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, India and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision- farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.

