Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

Mumbai, Dec 31 The Adani Foundation, in collaboration with Adani Electricity, provided a first-ever air travel experience to over 64 individuals, including women beneficiaries of the 'Swabhimaan' project, students from the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) in Kosbad-Dahanu, retired army officers, senior citizens from local Navi Mumbai villages, health workers and winners of drawing competition, on the eve of the commercial launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) this month.

One of the day’s most memorable moments was the chance for participants to engage personally with Adani Foundation Chairperson, Dr Priti Adani and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.

Many participants were beneficiaries of Project Swabhimaan and Adani Skill Development, which are flagship CSR initiatives jointly supported by Adani Electricity, NMIAL, Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS), and the Adani Foundation.

“Traveling during the commercial launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport was a moment of immense pride. Watching the landscape of Alibaug and Mumbai unfold from 11,600 feet was surreal — like seeing a cinematic world come to life," said Harshada Gadekar, a 'Swabhimaan' beneficiary.

"The highlight was the incredible honour of meeting Gautam Adani and Dr. Priti Adani. Their warmth made us feel truly valued. Today, we don’t just feel like beneficiaries; we feel special,” Gadekar added.

Ajit Dhadga, a student at Adani Skill Development Center, Kosbad near Dahanu, shared his excitement: "Living near the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station, I’ve always been curious about large-scale operations. Today’s visit took my aspirations to new heights. Seeing the flight deck and the boarding process firsthand has made the world of aviation feel within my reach. This day will be a driving force for my professional future."

Since its launch in 2022, Swabhimaan has made significant strides in women’s empowerment and livelihood generation by providing Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDP) to women from underprivileged communities.

“At Adani Foundation, we believe true empowerment goes beyond livelihoods; it is about dignity and opening doors to new possibilities. This initiative is our way of telling our beneficiaries that their dreams matter,” said a spokesperson from the Adani Foundation.

A spokesperson from Adani Electricity said that “Powering lives is not just about electricity; it’s about illuminating the path to progress”.

“We are proud to bridge the gap between marginalised communities and the modern infrastructure they help build. Seeing the joy of our Swabhimaan partners as they took to the skies reinforces our purpose of being a partner in India’s growth story,” the spokesperson added.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) began commercial operations on December 25 -- marking a major milestone for Mumbai’s aviation sector and India’s infrastructure growth.

