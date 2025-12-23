Adani Foundation touches 9.6 million people in over 7,000 villages in 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 23 : In 2025, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group expanded its human-centric development model across 7,071 villages in 22 states, impacting 9.6 million people with transformative advances in education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, community development, and climate resilience.

India's development sector continues to navigate rising aspirations alongside persistent structural inequities.

The role of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the diversified Adani Group, is to transform CSR (corporate social responsibility) into a force for human possibility restoring dignity, expanding opportunity, and ensuring that every life touched has the chance to rise.

With growing demand for quality education, accessible healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and climate resilience, interventions must scale rapidly while remaining deeply community-rooted.

Tribal belts, coastal regions, drought-prone rural pockets and low-income settlements need targeted, dignity-led solutions to bridge opportunity gaps.

In its 29th year, the Adani Foundation strengthened its position as one of India's foremost development institutions by placing communities at the heart of its work.

Through a participatory approach, it enabled communities to become active anchors of their own transformation. By focusing on institution building and long-term sustainability, the Foundation ensured that development efforts were driven by awareness, enablement, and empowerment, creating impact that is both inclusive and enduring.

Adani Foundation strengthened more than 1,250 government schools with digital classrooms, libraries, and teacher support. Its Project Udaan reached over 5 lakh students across over 8,000 institutions nationwide, providing them with an immersive experience and firsthand exposure to large-scale business operations.

Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad scored 232/250 in the NABET-QCI (National Accreditation Board for Education and Training - Quality Council of India) rankings, entering India's top-tier schools.

Six Adani Foundation-run schools became India's first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Schools of Excellence through partnerships with NIE Singapore and Temasek Foundation.

Adani Vidya Mandirs (AVMs), its cost-free, high-quality education temples across Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhadreshwar (Gujarat), Surguja (Chhattisgarh) and Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) continue to nurture first-generation learners - meritorious students from humble homes and marginalised families.

The 39 Adani Public Schools and Adani Schools, primarily located in rural areas, continued to deliver high-quality education to more than 29,000 students. These schools focus beyond academics and empower students through value-based learning, experiential education, and skill-building initiatives.

Over 24 lakh patients in underserved rural and tribal communities were provided with essential medical care through mobile healthcare units, rural clinics, and outreach healthcare camps; over 90,000 malnourished children regained health through community-based management; about 1.17 lakh eye-care screenings provided to women, elderly, children, and other vulnerable groups including truck drivers; GAIMS (Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences), Bhuj and Adani Hospitals in Mundra and Kodinar provided subsidised care to over 6 lakh patients.

SAKSHAM, its skill development arm, completed 9 years, offering over 75 skill courses, including solar installation, drone operations, AR welding, and foundational AI. Thousands trained and placed across the renewable energy, retail, logistics, apparel, and healthcare sectors. It strengthened more than 1,500 women-led Self-Help Groups and several women entrepreneurs; promoted climate-smart agriculture, including System of Rice Intensification (SRI) and organic farming; and established a Model Farm School in Vizhinjam, Kerala, advancing sustainable agriculture and water conservation.

According to Adani Foundation, it has revived check dams and watershed structures, improving water access across arid zones; 15.9 bn litres of additional water storage capacity created; 22.66 lakh saplings planted to create green corridors and promote biodiversity.

Adani Foundation built/strengthened anganwadis, community halls, village roads and water infrastructure; helped over 28000 community members with the application process and documentation to access applicable government benefits.

Among other positives, Jay Bavaskar, son of a single mother, cleared JEE and joined IIT Roorkee; Vatsal Gupta achieved 99.51 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT), securing admission into IIM Rohtak; Vivek Chovatiya, AVMA alumnus, is now pursuing a master's programme at Oxford University on the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarship.

Renuka, a young mother from Tamil Nadu's Irula community, survived a life-threatening pregnancy complication thanks to timely intervention by a SuPoshan Sangini, culminating in the birth of a healthy baby.

Priya, from Pulicat, Tamil Nadu, mastered tailoring through SAKSHAM and now earns ₹15,000/month, earning world-record recognitions in Aari techniques.

Megha Bhai and Pabi Ben scaled their peda-making enterprise to 300 kg/month, earning ₹30,000+ monthly, reaching buyers across Gujarat, Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Jasodaben, a Kotwalia bamboo artisan from South Gujarat, now leads a thriving women's collective, turning traditional craft into financial independence.

Its partnership with Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar for Suraksha Bal Prashikshan, strengthened pre-police training for marginalised youth; convened the National Women's Empowerment Roundtable and launched the Butterfly Effect framework and S.H.E. (Supporting Her Empowerment) Report; collaborated with Stanford PACS, NIE Singapore, Temasek Foundation and multiple state/district administrations.

Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani was conferred Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of High Education and Research for contributions to social welfare; Dr Priti Adani delivered the keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference in Hong Kong, articulating a sustainable, inclusive development vision.

