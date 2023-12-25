Adani Green concludes power purchase agreement for entire 8,000 megawatt SECI tender

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 25 : Leading renewable energy player Adani Green Energy has announced it executed the power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 megawatts of solar power.

With the signing of this balance agreement, the Adani Group company said has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by the Corporation in June 2020, which set a record for being the world's largest solar tender.

The Adani Group company has progressed on the commitments of the SECI manufacturing-linked solar photovoltaic tender, including setting up 2 GW of photovoltaic cell and module manufacturing facilities.

Adani Green Energy has already commissioned a solar photovoltaic cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy.

The plant is located at Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL holds 26 per cent shares of Mundra Solar Energy through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

With this, Adani Green now has tied up power purchase agreements of 19.8 GW and the balance is merchant capacity in its 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio.

With over two lacs acres of land already tied up in resource-rich areas of India, the portfolio is fully de-risked for execution of 45 GW capacity by 2030, the Adani Group company said in a press release.

"Adani Green is committed to not only enabling India's decarbonisation goals but also contributing towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. We are glad to conclude the largest green PPA and enable a sustainable energy landscape," said Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy.

"Aligned to the India's target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio. This reaffirms our resolve to provide affordable and accessible clean energy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor