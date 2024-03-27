Adani Green Energy commissions new 180 MW solar plant in Jaisalmer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27 : Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest and one of the world's leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

A statement from the company said that the plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The 180 MW solar plant will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT) have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day, the company said.

The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL's renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance.

According to the company, with the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL's operational solar portfolio has increased to 6,243 MW, and the total operational renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW, the largest in India.

AGEL continues to play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy, contributing to the nation's goal of achieving energy security and enabling India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 21.8 Gigawatt (GW), AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio close to 9.8 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

The company has set a target of achieving 45 GW by 2030 aligned to India's decarbonization goals.

