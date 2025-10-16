Adani Green Energy Gallery at UK’s Science Museum draws a million visitors, 10,000 students

London, Oct 16 Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery, an award-winning free gallery at the Science Museum, has welcomed one million visitors, including over 10,000 students, since its launch last year, said the company on Thursday.

The gallery is dedicated to examining the rapid energy transition and decarbonisation needed to limit climate change.

It features striking displays of contemporary and historic objects, engaging digital exhibits, and specially commissioned models, which together show how the past, present, and future of energy systems are shaped by human imagination and innovation.

“We are honoured to witness Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery inspiring a million minds and igniting conversations around sustainability and innovation. At Adani Green Energy, we believe that a sustainable future is rooted in bold innovation and collective action. This milestone reflects the shared commitment to shaping a greener tomorrow and showcases the power of education in driving meaningful change,” said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy.

“We congratulate the Science Museum Group on achieving this significant landmark and are proud to support a gallery that continues to trigger curiosity and nurture solutions for a cleaner, more resilient world,” he added.

The gallery, which highlights technologies and projects from the UK and abroad -- from hydrogen power on Orkney to terracotta air-cooling façades in India and solar farms in Morocco -- is popular with both families and school groups. More than 10,000 students have now explored the gallery as part of educational visits since it opened, the company said.

“We are delighted to have welcomed a million visitors to this stunning gallery, helping ignite curiosity among those who visit and sparking conversations about the need to generate and use energy more sustainably. Reaching this impressive milestone is a testament to the gallery’s award-winning design and the stories behind the remarkable objects on display,” said Sir Ian Blatchford, Chief Executive and Director of the Science Museum Group.

Blatchford also expressed gratitude to Adani Green Energy -- one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies -- "for their generous sponsorship, which made the gallery possible".

The free gallery opened at the Science Museum on March 24 last year, on Level 2 in the West Hall.

Designed by architect and design studio Unknown Works, the Gallery recently received a Retrofit and Reuse Award from the Architect's Journal for its sustainable approach to design and installation.

