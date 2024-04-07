Adani Green Energy Ltd to become world's largest power plant after developing 30 GW renewable energy plant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 7 : Adani Green Energy Limited is developing 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over area of 538 sq km after which it would become the planet's largest power plant regardless of the energy source.

The area of project in Khavda is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai. The project was started in December 2022 and the first production was made on December 31, 2023. Adani Green Energy Limited will invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore and Adani group will invest about Rs 2.3 lakh crore in renewable energy and manufacturing capacity by 2030.

The project at Khavda is Hybrid renewable energy cluster where during the morning hours, solar energy is generated and during the evening hours wind generation is generated. It has operationalised capacity of 2,000 MW solar energy.

When asked about the timeline that company will follow to reach its aim, Vneet Jaain, MD, Adani Green Energy Limited and Director, Adani New Industries Limited, said, "Currently at the Khavda project site, 2 GW power production is completed and the company aims to produce 4 GW more in the ongoing financial year, 2024-25, making it 6 GW by March '25. After this the company plans to expand by minimum of 5GW every year".

At the Khavda project site there are 30 wind turbines installed as of now and foundation for 50 wind turbines had been already laid and 40 lakh solar panels have been installed. The company aims to install 7 cr 50 lakh solar panels till 2029 and aims to produce 45,000 MW by 2030.

As India is developing and renewable energy sources are making their place with government's emphasis also on things like green hydrogen, Vneet Jaain added that the support from central and state government is extraordinary for the project. In next three to four years, India can become self-reliant in terms of renewable energy sources, he added.

AGEL project site in Khavda uses waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

With this project India is poised to avoid about 58 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. This renewable energy project is spread across 12 states in which major production takes place in Rajasthan and Gujarat. With time we will expand to other states but have no plan as of now, said Vneet Jaain.

