Adani Green Energy operationalises 1,000 MW of 30,000 MW Gujarat renewable energy park

Ahmedabad, March 11 Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said on Monday that it has operationalised the cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW solar energy of the 30,000 MW renewable energy (RE) park at Khavda, Gujarat, the fastest such greenfield solar capacity addition in the country’s renewable sector.

With this, AGEL has achieved an operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030, the company said in a statement.

AGEL delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at the Khavda RE park, which is the world’s largest. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules.

“The accelerated progress underscores AGEL’s commitment to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030,” the company said.

The world’s largest renewable energy (RE) plant of 30,000 MW spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land, which is five times the size of Paris.

The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs, the company said.

Several innovative solutions are being deployed at Khavda to integrate sustainable practices.

AGEL has committed to deploying waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

“This will enable AGEL’s water neutrality goals aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6,” said the company.

Over the last five years, Adani Green conducted geotechnical investigations, seismic studies, a centrifuge study by Cambridge, resource assessment and land studies, Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), Environmental and Social Due Diligence (ESDD), and a detailed feasibility study, among several others, before embarking on the development of the site.

Meanwhile, Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani has said that he will invest an estimated $100 billion into India’s green energy transition over the next 10 years, with plans to scale up to 10 GW solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.

