Adani Green operationalises 1,000 MW at Khavda renewable energy park

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11 : Adani Green Energy Limited has operationalized a cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW solar energy at the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat.

With this, the Adani Group company has achieved an operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030.

AGEL delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda, it said in a press release on Monday. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules.

"The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030," the press release added.

The world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs.

The Adani Group company said it is set to replicate its success in building and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer.

"Innovative solutions are being deployed at Khavda to integrate sustainable practices. AGEL has committed to deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase the energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region. This will enable AGEL's water neutrality goals aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6."

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through coal-fired electricity, and renewable energy projects could be seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence of conventional sources of power.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

