Adani Green operationalizes first 250 MW wind capacity at Khavda

Khavda (Gujarat) [India], July 24 : Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has operationalized the first 250 MW wind capacity at the world's largest 30,000 MW renewable energy plant located in Khavda, Gujarat.

According to a press release, this brings the cumulative operational capacity at the Khavda plant to 2,250 MW, reinforcing AGEL's leadership with a total operational portfolio of 11,184 MW across India.

Wind energy plays a crucial role in India's energy mix, ensuring a continuous supply of renewable energy by complementing solar power generation, which occurs during the day, with wind power, which is typically harnessed at night. Additionally, wind energy aids in grid stability by diversifying energy sources and, when paired with storage solutions, strengthens the renewable energy baseload.

Khavda boasts some of the best wind resources in India, with wind speeds averaging around 8 meters per second, making it an optimal location for wind energy generation. The Khavda Renewable Energy plant is equipped with some of the world's largest and most powerful onshore wind turbine generators (WTG), each with a capacity of 5.2 MW.

These high-capacity WTGs enable efficient land use, resulting in higher energy yields and reduced levelized cost of energy (LCOE). The 5.2 MW turbines feature a rotor diameter of 160 meters and a tip height of 200 meters, equivalent to the height of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue located in Gujarat.

These WTGs are manufactured using advanced German technology at Adani New Industries Limited's (ANIL) integrated manufacturing ecosystem near the Mundra port, showcasing AGEL's commitment to building an indigenous supply chain and supporting the 'Made in India' initiative.

AGEL has transformed the barren wasteland of Khavda into a hub of clean and affordable energy, capable of powering 16.1 million homes annually.

With its proven expertise in developing ultra-large-scale renewable projects, a robust supply chain network, and technological prowess, AGEL is well-positioned to construct this unparalleled giga-scale plant in the global clean energy sector.

AGEL conducted extensive studies and implemented numerous innovative solutions to expedite the development of the plant. In doing so, it supports the development of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain.

The world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda stands as a beacon for accelerating global decarbonization efforts and advancing India's sustainable development. AGEL, with support from its ecosystem of vendors, is developing the world's largest renewable energy project on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat.

Spanning 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and nearly as large as Mumbai. Upon completion, it will be the largest power plant on the planet, irrespective of energy source. The region boasts approximately 2,060 kWh/m2 of high solar irradiation and some of the best wind resources in India, with wind speeds of around 8 meters per second.

Before developing this site, Adani Green conducted geotechnical investigations, seismic studies, a centrifuge study by Cambridge, resource assessment and land studies, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), Environmental and Social Due Diligence (ESDD), and a detailed feasibility study over five years.

The comprehensive infrastructure development included constructing approximately 100 km of roads, 50 km of drainage, desalination, and three reverse osmosis (RO) plants with a total capacity of 70 cubic meters per hour to meet the drinking water needs of project staff.

Additionally, they laid 180 km of optical fibre cables for connectivity and built concrete batching plants. A township was also created to accommodate over 8,000 staff and workers, complete with medical facilities, a shopping complex, banking services, and leisure activities.

The rapid development of this giga-scale project requires the combined strength and expertise of specialized partners within and outside the Adani portfolio.

Which includes, supply of the largest onshore wind turbine manufactured by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), transmission network developed by Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), solar trackers from Jash Energy, cement and concrete from ACC and Ambuja Cements, logistic solutions from Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), project execution, assurance, and management by Adani Infra India Limited (AIIL), digitally enabled operations by Adani Infrastructure Management Solutions Limited (AIMSL), Adani utility portfolio's globally recognized Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC).

Our indigenous supply chains and strong vendor networks are pivotal in realizing the world's largest renewable energy plant.

The plant will feature cutting-edge technology, including India's largest onshore wind turbine generators of 5.2 MW capacity, bifacial solar PV modules (which generate energy from both sides of the module), and horizontal single-axis tracker systems (which track the sun for more energy).

Additionally, it will use Adani's state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform with AI and ML integration for real-time automated operation and monitoring.

AGEL's partner Adani Infra is developing innovative solutions to address terrain challenges at Khavda. For example, they have deployed underground stone columns to enhance soil strength, developed with global collaboration involving both domestic and international institutions.

Specialized corrosion-resistant coatings are also being used for solar module mounting structures and switchyard equipment to ensure long-term protection in highly corrosive environments.

AGEL is engaged in community development initiatives across several villages, focusing on education, health, women empowerment, water conservation, and enhancing community infrastructure as part of its ESG efforts.

