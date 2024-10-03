Adani Group and Google join forces to advance clean energy goals in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 3 : The Adani Group and Google announced a collaboration today aimed at advancing sustainability goals and boosting clean energy in India.

Under this partnership, Adani will supply renewable energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in Khavda, Gujarat, home to the world's largest renewable energy plant. The project is expected to commence commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Adani, a leader in large-scale wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage projects, is set to provide customised renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

This initiative will help these sectors meet their energy needs while reducing their carbon footprint. Adani's future plans include expanding its focus on the merchant and C&I segments to assist in the decarbonisation of industries across India.

This innovative partnership will also support Google's ambitious 24/7 carbon-free energy goal. By ensuring that Google's cloud services and operations in India are powered by clean energy, the collaboration contributes to Google's sustainable growth in the country.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses, spanning sectors like energy, utilities, transport, logistics, natural resources, and consumer services.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a subsidiary, is India's largest renewable energy company, driving the clean energy transition.

