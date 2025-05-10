Adani Group deploys India’s 1st hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics

Raipur, May 10 Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Saturday flagged off India’s first hydrogen fuel cell truck to promote cleaner transportation. These hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations.

In collaboration with an Indian and international energy technology firm and a major auto manufacturer, Adani is developing hydrogen fuel cell battery-operated trucks for cargo transport, said the flagship company of the Adani Group in a statement.

Each truck, equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, can carry up to 40 tonnes of cargo over a 200-kilometer range.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck in Raipur. It will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block to the state’s power plant.

"The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state's commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry. Chhattisgarh is not only at the forefront in meeting the country's electricity demands but also leads by example in adopting sustainable practices," said the Chief Minister.

The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited has appointed Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the Gare Pelma III block through a competitive bidding process.

The project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), both part of Adani Enterprises. ANR will source hydrogen cells from ANIL, which is also involved in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar modules, and battery manufacturing.

“The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group's commitment to decarbonization and responsible mining. We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees,” said Dr Vinay Prakash, CEO-Natural Resources and Director Adani Enterprises.

“We aim to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for all while pioneering new standards in sustainable mining practices," Prakash added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor