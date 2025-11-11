Adani Group enters battery energy storage sector with one of the world's largest projects

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11 : The Adani Group on Tuesday announced its strategic entry into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a pioneering 1126 MW / 3530 MWh project, marking one of the world's largest single-location BESS deployments and the largest in India.

The project, comprising over 700 BESS containers, will be commissioned by March 2026.

According to the Group's press release, the project is a major milestone in India's renewable energy journey, strengthening energy security and ensuring round-the-clock clean electricity supply.

The initiative aims to support the country's transition to a low-carbon economy by enhancing grid reliability, easing peak load pressures, reducing transmission congestion, and mitigating solar curtailment.

The deployment is in the advanced stages at Khavda, home to the world's largest renewable energy plant. Built on lithium-ion battery technology, the system is being integrated with advanced energy management tools to optimize performance and reliability.

Once completed, it will enhance energy shifting and peak load management capabilities, playing a vital role in decarbonizing the power sector.

Describing the initiative as a "strategic leap" in the nation's energy transition, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future. With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India's energy independence and sustainability. This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale."

With the entry into large-scale storage infrastructure, the Adani Group joins global energy leaders investing in advanced energy storage systems.

The company said this marks a transformative moment in India's clean energy evolution and reinforces its position as a leader in renewable and sustainable energy development.

Building on this flagship project, the Group has also unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its BESS capacity. It aims to deploy an additional 15 GWh of storage by March 2027, with a long-term target of 50 GWh within the next five years.

The expansion reflects the Group's commitment to creating a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem aligned with India's net-zero goals and global climate targets.

The Khavda renewable energy plant, once fully integrated with this BESS project, will become the world's largest renewable and storage park. The initiative underscores Adani Group's broader vision of driving sustainable growth and advancing India's clean energy capabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor