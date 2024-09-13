Adani Group honoured in TIME's World's Best Companies of 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 13 : The Adani Group is featured in TIME's prestigious World's Best Companies of 2024 list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, a leading global industry ranking and statistics portal.

This accolade highlights the Adani Group's commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. It is further validation of the Adani Group's hard work and continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver excellence across businesses, the Adani Group said in a statement.

The World's Best Companies 2024 list is based on a rigorous analysis across three key dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: Surveys conducted in over 50 countries with around 1,70,000 participants assessed companies based on direct and indirect recommendations, work conditions, salary, equality, and overall company image.

Revenue Growth: Companies with revenues exceeding USD100 million in 2023 and demonstrated growth from 2021 to 2023 were evaluated.

Sustainability (ESG): Companies were assessed based on standardised ESG KPIs from Statista's ESG Database and targeted research.

Notably, eight out of eleven listed Adani portfolio companies were considered in this evaluation, reflecting a comprehensive performance across the group. The other three listed companies are subsidiaries of these eight companies.

The recognised companies include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses with interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics, natural resources and the consumer sectors.

