Adani Group hosts UK envoy Lindy Cameron; interacts with Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hosted British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron. The UK envoy engaged with the 2nd batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees destined for the UK's leading universities.

"Her sharp, insightful take on the ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating! It was equally inspiring to see her engage with our 2nd batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees destined for the UK's leading universities," Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X, attaching pictures with the envoy.

The chairman further wrote that the Adani Group is thrilled to support these brilliant minds as they help drive forward the AI ambitions for both India and the UK.

The Adani Group is India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of nine market-leading publicly traded companies with a combined market cap of around USD 250 billion.

The Group, which is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has created world class infrastructure in the energy, transport, and utility sectors with a pan-India presence.

The Adani Group is offering up to five awards for applicants from India wishing to study a Chevening eligible degree equivalent to a reputed UK second-class honours degree.

Adani Group partnered with Chevening to promote artificial intelligence and machine learning in India. Supporting future leaders will help in building and developing the AI-ML ecosystem in India.

