Adani Group not just building a conglomerate but fulfilling national promise: Group CFO

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder ('Robbie') Singh said on Friday that in 2026 and looking out over the next 10 years, “we stand with folded hands in gratitude to India and its people” and “we are not just building a conglomerate; we are fulfilling a national promise”.

In a post on LinkedIn, he said that by marrying the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework with governance of iron-clad integrity, “we are no longer just an Indian success story; we are the global benchmark for how a utility and infra platform can be both ‘Best-in-Class’ growth engine and a ‘Best-in-Class’ guardian of the future”.

“With this, we are ensuring that India’s ascent is sustainable, inclusive, and a source of immense pride for every Indian,” Singh noted.

He said that as the Group CFO of Adani Group, “I look upon our portfolio not merely as a collection of assets, but as a sacred trust”.

“We are the humble custodians of India’s infra. In 2026, our platform stands as a monument to what can be achieved when a nation’s aspirations are met with disciplined execution,” Singh stressed.

Recognising that the land and resources of India are a gift, and our duty is to return them to the people in a more resilient state, Adani Green Energy Limited & Adani Power are balancing the scales of the energy transition.

“While AGEL operates the world’s most advanced and largest 30 GW green sanctuary at Khavda, Adani Power provides the unwavering ‘base load’ that keeps India’s hospitals and schools running. Adani Ports and SEZ is the gateway to India’s prosperity, managing over 30 per cent of the nation’s cargo with a commitment to net-zero operations,” the Group CFO highlighted.

He further said that Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Adani Cement weave the very fabric of modern India.

“AESL’s transmission grid is the nation's nervous system, while Adani Cement builds the bridges and homes of tomorrow using circular economy principles,” said Singh.

“Capital entrusted to us is treated with the same reverence we hold for our nation. It is a resource to be nurtured & enhanced, not squandered. A 2.6x Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio at portfolio level is far more than a financial metric; it is the physical manifestation of our solemn vow to exercise restraint. It is proof of a discipline that honours the long-term survival over the fleeting allure of reckless expansion or short-term gains,” Singh elaborated further.

With high-quality, long-term duration matched capital throughout the last decade, “we have fortified our foundations, prioritising solvency and resilience, ensuring that the infra we build today remains a standing legacy for the future”.

According to Singh, they have institutionalised accountability to ensure our "National Footprint" is matched by "Global Governance".

He further stated that “100 per cent of our key monitoring committees are now chaired by Independent Directors, creating a structural firewall that protects the fiduciary interests of all who have placed their faith in us. Our rise to the top 100th percentile for Transparency and Reporting in global benchmarks like the S&P Global CSA is our way of saying: ‘Our books are as open as our hearts'."

