Adani Group promoters to prepay USD 1.11 billion-loans to release pledged shares

Adani Group on Monday announced that its promoters will prepay USD 1.114 billion for the release of share-backed loans ahead of maturity in September 2024.

This, the group said, is in continuation of the promoters' assurance to prepay all share-backed financing and also is in light of recent market volatility.

With the repayment of the mentioned amount, the following Adani Listed Company shares shall be released in due course:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: 168.27 million shares, representing 12 per cent of the promoters' holding

Adani Green Energy Limited: 27.56 million shares, representing 3 per cent of promoters' holding

Adani Transmission Limited: 11.77 million shares, representing 1.4 per cent of promoters' holding.

Since January 24 following the Hindenburg Research report which accused the Adani Goup of " brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" the Group companies shares have been has facing intense selling pressure.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor