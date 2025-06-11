Adani Group supplied 65,000 tonne of high-strength cement for Chenab bridge

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 11 : Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements and ACC has played its part in the construction of the recently inaugurated world's highest railway arch bridge over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement Wednesday, Adani Cement said it was the lead cement supplier in the landmark project with 65,000 metric tonnes.

The cement supplied was Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) 43 Grade, known for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, making it ideal for complex and large-scale infrastructure exposed to extreme climatic and geological conditions, it said.

Vinod Bahety, CEO - Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us to be part of a project that not only redefines engineering boundaries but also contributes to national integration."

"At Adani Cement, we believe that every bag of cement carries the weight of the nation's progress. The Chenab Bridge is a shining example of how our commitment to quality, consistency and timely delivery supports India's infrastructure story."

A vital part of the Indian Railways' ambitious infrastructure expansion in the region, the bridge stands as a testament to India's resolve to connect its remotest geographies through world-class infrastructure. The execution of this engineering feat was anchored by Indian Railways.

"This milestone reinforces Adani Cement's position as a preferred partner in nation-building from urban skylines to remote frontiers. As India builds faster, stronger and more sustainably, Adani Cement remains committed to delivering the foundation for growth, resilience and transformation," the cement company said in the statement.

Kashmir valley got connected with the rest of India with the inauguration of the much-awaited and world's highest railway arch bridge over the river Chenab by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, which will serve the nation in challenging terrain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor