Adani Group term reports of Kenya Airport Authority, accepting the group's proposal in 17 days is fake and misleading

New Delhi [India], September 18 : The Adani Group on Wednesday refuted the media report by a the Kenya's newspaper which claimed that the group's proposal for the Kenya Airport Authority was cleared in 17 days.

The newspaper has tweeted on the social media site 'X' that "Indian firm Adani Group says its proposal for the Kenya Airports Authority was cleared in 17 days; KAA management now faces scrutiny over the swift approval process." The post is now been deleted.

The conglomerate stated in the statement that Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media in this regard.

Adani Group in its media clarification said, "We have come across a report published by the Standard (Kenya) claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal."

"We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false. The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter. We urge media outlets to verify information through official channels before publishing, to avoid the spread of misinformation," the statement stated.

Earlier on Monday, The Adani Group has categorically stated that neither the Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

The statement in circulation is fake and misleading asserted an Adani Group spokesperson "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating "multiple fraudulent press releases", including one titled "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats", related to the Group's presence in Kenya.

"We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," the Adani Group spokesperson said in the statement on Monday.

The group added in the statement that all its official press releases are made available on its websites and media should verify facts before publishing.

"We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group," the spokesperson added in the statement on September 16.

