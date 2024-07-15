Adani Group to give 11 lakh saplings for Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its pledge to plant 100 million trees

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15 : As part of its pledge to plant and nurture 100 million trees by 2029-30, the Adani Group has joined forces with the Madhya Pradesh government and will be providing 11 lakh saplings, out of 51 lakh trees to be planted in Indore.

The green drive was conducted from July 7-14, 2024, and is in line with the Group's commitment to a sustainable future.

Expressing concerns over the rising temperatures recorded this year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had taken a pledge to plant 5.5 crore trees across 55 districts in the state.

This is part of the larger 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a target to plant 1.4 billion trees across the country.

Of the 51 lakh trees that would be planted in Indore, the Adani Group will provide 11 lakh saplings. The saplings would be of 25 different species that would help create biodiversity in the city's green zone.

The Adani Group has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030 on 1t.org, the World Economic Forum's "Trillion Trees Platform".

This commitment makes it one of the most ambitious corporate commitments ever made on 1t.org so far.

This includes 29.52 million trees, which the group has already planted and pledged to conserve. As a responsible business group, Adani aims to contribute to the global sustainability agenda.

Notably, at COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, that included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

