Adani group to invest Rs 50,000 crores in North East over 10 years: Gautam Adani

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Chairman of Adani group, Gautam Adani on Friday announced an additional massive investment of Rs 50,000 crores across different regions of the North-Eastern part of the country over a period on next 10 years.

Speaking at 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit' in New Delhi, Gautam Adani mentioned that the prime focus of Adani Groups investment will be on green energy, along with "smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres."

"But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement," said Gautam Adani.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision for the North East and said "Behind this rise is the vision of one leader who recognized no borders, only beginnings. Hon'ble Prime Minister, when you said, "Act East, Act Fast, Act First," you gave the Northeast its wake-up call,"

Over last ten years since 2014, Adani group has invested Rs6.2 lakh crore in North Easters states, Adani group chairman said.

He further added that, North-East has witnessed "doubling the road network to 16,000 kms" and "doubling the number of airports to 18." He said recently, the Adani Group-owned Guwahati Airport managed 3.26 million domestic arrivals and 3.30 million domestic departures.

Before Gautam Adani, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, highlighted the transformative progress of the North Eastern states over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recounting past infrastructure gaps, the minister shared that N-E region once had only nine airports, and two states lacked any airports at all.

Under PM Modi's leadership, the number of airports in North east has risen to seventeen, giving the region a new thrust in connectivity and economic integration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor