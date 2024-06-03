Adani Group’s market cap back to pre-Hindenburg level with huge stock rallies

New Delhi, June 3 Riding on two big rallies on the Indian indices, the Adani Group has regained its total market capitalisation after it was hit by a short-seller report in late FY23.

The market capitalisation of 10 listed Portfolio companies surged by more than Rs 2 lakh crore to surpass Rs 18.5 lakh crore on Monday.

The stock of all Adani Group companies advanced on opening bell, with flagship Adani Enterprises gaining over 9 per cent as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 10 per cent to hit a lifetime high.

The shares of Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and Adani Green Energy also went up.

Nirav Sheth, CEO of institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, said that the execution (capacity) of the Adani Group has been mind-boggling.

"That (infrastructure sector) is where the entire thrust is going to be and where there is capacity to do large-scale construction,” he said.

On Friday, Adani Group companies' stock surged 10 per cent.

The Supreme Court earlier this year gave a clean chit to the Adani Group and dismissed all allegations while reposing confidence in SEBI's powers.

The apex court ruled that petitioners could not provide enough material to transfer the Adani-Hindenburg probe to a special investigation team.

Despite the setback from the short-seller report in late FY23, the Adani Group has emerged unfazed with its businesses showing solid resilience and turning the ‘setback' into a comeback.

The group is back on an expansion spree and eyeing $90 billion capex over the next decade, according to a Jefferies report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor