Adani, ISKCON offer prasad meals to devotees during Puri Rath Yatra 2025, serve devotion with nutrition

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 30 : The sacred Rath Yatra in Puri transforms the spiritual landscape of India, drawing millions of devotees from across the country and the world. The grand celebration of faith added a deeper layer of meaning this year with a blend of devotion, service, and social responsibility.

In a unique collaboration, Adani Group and ISKCON joined hands to offer free prasad meals to thousands of devotees throughout the city of Puri. What began as a simple act of Seva evolved into an experience of nourishment, both physical and spiritual.

The prasad, freshly cooked and served with love, included hot rice and soft rotis, seasonal mixed vegetables, protein-rich dal payasam, sweet gulab jamuns, halwa, and cooling curd rice. The menu was carefully curated to meet the nutritional needs of those walking long miles in the summer heat.

Each plate, on average, delivered between 700 and 900 calories, over 20 grams of protein, and a healthy mix of fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals, making it a wholesome and balanced meal for every pilgrim.

Key locations such as Talabania Bus Stand, Puri Railway Station, near Gundicha Temple, Swargadwar Junction, Bagla Dharmasala, Digabarani Parking, and Doodhwala Dharamshala were transformed into vibrant seva centres, where volunteers served food. From morning until late evening, the flow of pilgrims continued, and so did the flow of Prasad.

The initiative was commendable also due to attention to hygiene and environmental consciousness. No thermocol or plastic was used, biodegradable paper plates were provided instead. Volunteers wore gloves while serving, and large polythene bags were arranged at each site for proper waste disposal.

During the Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, travels through the city in his chariot, it is believed that the Lord steps out to bless without discrimination. The Adani-ISKCON initiative ensured that every person, rich or poor, local or visitor received the same heartfelt service.

This effort showed how spiritual institutions and responsible corporations can come together to create lasting impact beyond religious rituals.

The 2025 Rath Yatra was not just a festivalit was a living embodiment of India's timeless principle: 'Seva is the highest form of worship'.

