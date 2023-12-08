Adani port operations to be carbon-neutral by 2025: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced on Friday that all its port operations will be carbon neutral by 2025.

The target for net-zero port operations is 2040, the group chairman said in a post on his X timeline.

"By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be Net Zero for APSEZ by 2040. Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all diesel-based Internal Transfer Vehicles to battery-based ITVs, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity," the X post read.

Gautam Adani also said his conglomerate is pledging mangrove plantations in about 5,000 hectares by the financial year 2024-25.

"Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY 25. This is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament of our commitment to climate stewardship," he wrote on X.

Mangroves are critical to the coastal ecosystem as they provide a natural shield against soil erosion and support various flora and fauna.

On Thursday, in another X post, Gautam Adani said his conglomerate is setting up the world's largest green energy park in the Rann of Kutch desert area in Gujarat, covering a vast 726 sq km land mass.

Gautam Adani said it will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes.

"Proud to play a crucial role in India's impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world's largest green energy park. This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes," said the Gautam Adani post.

"Also, just 150 km away, in our karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind. This marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative."

The group chairman, along with the X post, shared a few pictures where the ongoing large-scale project could be seen taking shape.

This Adani Group project is expected to add to India's green energy capacity, besides helping in reaching its climate action pledges it made at COP.

India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge at COP26, held in 2021. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor