Adani Portfolio crosses Rs 90,000 crore EBITDA milestone, delivers record Q1FY26 performance

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 28 : Adani Group has reported a record financial performance for its portfolio in the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) ending June 2025 and for the first quarter of FY26.

The group announced that its portfolio EBITDA has crossed the Rs 90,000 crore mark on a TTM basis for the first time, supported by strong growth across key businesses.

In an official statement on Thursday, the company stated, "Adani Portfolio EBITDA has crossed the INR 90,000 crore milestone on a trailing twelve-month basis for the first time, with Q1 EBITDA also reaching a record high."

On a TTM basis, the portfolio EBITDA grew 10 per cent year-on-year to reach an all-time high of Rs 90,572 crore. For Q1FY26, EBITDA rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 23,793 crore, also marking a record.

The company also shared that the performance was driven mainly by incubating businesses under Adani Enterprises (AEL), as well as Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Ambuja Cements.

These gains helped offset a decline in AEL's existing business, where negative growth was attributed to reduced trade volumes and volatility in index prices in the Integrated Resource Management segment.

The group highlighted that its highly stable core infrastructure portfolio, which includes utilities such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, and transport businesses like Adani Ports & SEZ, contributed nearly 87 per cent to the overall portfolio EBITDA.

On the credit side, the group maintained one of the lowest leverage levels globally, with Net Debt to EBITDA at 2.6 times.

The credit profile in Jun'25 has become even more robust, with 87 per cent of the Run-rate EBITDA( Rs 99,561 crore) now generated from assets with domestic ratings of 'AA-' and above.

Liquidity remained strong with a cash balance of Rs 53,843 crore as of March 31, 2025, covering about 19 per cent of gross debt and ensuring debt servicing requirements are met for the next 12 months.

Expanding cash flows enabled consistent investment while keeping leverage conservative. Fund flow from operations or cash after tax was at a record Rs 66,527 crore, while the asset base stood at Rs 6.1 lakh crore, an increase of Rs 1.26 lakh crore in FY25.

Company-wise, Adani Enterprises' incubated businesses continued to progress rapidly. Adani New Industrial Limited (ANIL) commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant. Seven out of eight under-construction projects, including the Ganga Expressway, have crossed 70 per cent completion. Passenger traffic rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 23.4 million, while cargo volumes grew 4 per cent to 0.28 MMT in Q1FY26.

Adani Green Energy expanded its operational capacity by 45 per cent year-on-year to 15,816 MW, with the addition of 3,763 MW solar, 585 MW wind, and 534 MW hybrid power plants.

Adani Energy Solutions secured one new transmission project, the WRNES Talegaon line, taking its under-construction order book to Rs 59,304 crore.

Adani Ports & SEZ handled 121 MMT in Q1FY26, recording 11 per cent growth year-on-year. Ambuja Cements' present capacity stood at around 105 MTPA, and the company remains on track to reach 118 MTPA by March 2026.

The group said that sustained EBITDA growth and strong cash generation provide a solid foundation to fund its planned annual capital expenditure of Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor