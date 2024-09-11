Adani Ports and SEZ to develop multipurpose berth at Gujarat's Kandla Port

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's leading port developer and operator, has signed a concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) to develop Berth at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ, "Berth No. 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port. We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo that we already handle. The berth will further consolidate our position on the western coast and enhance our ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India."

APSEZ has established a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), to manage operations at the berth. In July 2024, APSEZ received the Letter of Intent (LOI) for the berth's development, operation, and maintenance under a 30-year concession.

The project, following the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model, will handle multipurpose clean cargo, including containers. Berth No. 13, with a length of 300 meters and an annual capacity of 5.7 million metric tonnes (MMT), is expected to be operational by FY27.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), part of the Adani Group, has transformed from a port operator into an Integrated Transport Utility, offering comprehensive solutions from port to customer.

As India's largest port developer and operator, APSEZ manages 7 strategically positioned ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra, and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 on the east coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal in Puducherry), accounting for 27 per cent of India's total port volumes. This enables it to efficiently handle cargo from coastal and inland regions.

APSEZ is also developing a transshipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and operates Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania.

Its extensive logistics platform, including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial zones, positions the company to capitalize on the expected shift in global supply chains. APSEZ aims to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform within the next decade.

