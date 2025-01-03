Adani Ports’ cargo volume grows 8 pc in December

Ahmedabad, Jan 3 The total cargo volume of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) grew 8 per cent (year-on-year) to 38.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in December 2024.

The company's container volume grew 22 per cent and liquids and gas volume grew 7 per cent on YoY basis in the last month. APSEZ is the country's largest private port operator.

Adani Ports had handled a total of 36 million metric tonnes of cargo in November, driven by higher container volumes.

On a month-on-month basis, the total cargo volume saw 6.6 per cent growth.

Last week, Adani Ports placed an order for eight state-of-the-art harbour tugs to Cochin Shipyard, with a total estimated contract value of Rs 450 crore.

This order of the Adani Group company is the largest order so far under the ‘Make in India’ scheme.

According to the company, these tugs are expected to be delivered in December 2026 and continue until May 2028, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.

Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports, had said we want to contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative by leveraging world-class local manufacturing.

“We have also ensured that the safety and efficiency of our operations are in line with international standards,” he mentioned.

Earlier, Adani Ports had ordered two 62-tonne tugs from Cochin Shipyard. Both were delivered ahead of schedule. They have been deployed at Paradip Port and New Mangalore Port.

In late December, Vizhinjam Port, operated by the Adani Group, welcomed the 100th commercial ship 'MSC Michela'.

This achievement has been achieved by Vizhinjam Port within six months of starting operations.

Vizhinjam port was developed by APSEZ in partnership with the Kerala government. It is the country’s first transhipment port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala.

