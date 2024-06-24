Adani Ports features on honour list of companies in Asia Pacific, only Indian firm in transport sector

Ahmedabad, June 24 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday said it has made it to the honour list of the Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Survey and in the transportation sector, the Adani Group company is the only Indian firm to feature on the list, at the second rank.

Of 1,669 Asian companies voted in by investors, 55 featured on the honour list. This includes only four from India, including APSEZ that scored 1st rank across four parameters – IR (investor relation) Programme, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) Programme, IR team and IR Professionals – from the buy-side and sell-side combined, it said in a statement.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of our Investor Engagement and ESG programmes, alongside the commitment and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional service to stakeholders. I would like to thank the investor community for reposing their trust in us and recognising our efforts," said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

The company’s board of directors received the 2nd rank and its CEO the top rank from sell-side analysts on the honour list.

A total of 4,943 buy-side professionals, managing an estimated $2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities, and 951 sell-side analysts voted for the 1,669 companies. The investors rated the companies on several areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, ESG and Board of Directors as well as attributes for CEOs, CFOs and the Best IR Professionals.

Last week, Adani Ports said four of its ports have been featured in the prestigious 'Container Port Performance (CPP) Index 2023', developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. While Mundra port was ranked 27th, Kattupalli came in at number 57th, Hazira at 68th, and Krishnapatnam at 71th in the Top 100 list.

Adani Ports has seven strategically located ports and terminals on the western coast and eight ports and terminals on the eastern coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor