Adani Ports joins global TNFD network, pledges nature-related reporting from FY26

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport utility, has joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) as an Adopter, pledging to begin nature-related reporting from the financial year 2026.

According to a press release issued by Adani Ports and Logistics, the company's move marks a step in aligning business practices with global sustainability standards. By becoming India's first integrated transport utility to adopt the TNFD framework, APSEZ aims to identify and disclose how its operations depend on and impact nature, while managing related risks and opportunities.

The TNFD, a science-based global initiative, was founded by organizations including the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Global Canopy. It guides companies to integrate nature-related considerations into financial and business decision-making.

Through this initiative, APSEZ joins a select group of global port operators working to promote biodiversity and protect marine ecosystems. The company said the step strengthens its commitment to transparent and science-based environmental disclosures and builds on its ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

As part of its pledge, APSEZ plans to enhance its corporate reporting to align with TNFD recommendations from FY26. The company stated that this approach reflects its long-term focus on responsible growth and environmental stewardship.

"We firmly believe responsible business practices drive long-term success. Our adoption of the TNFD framework demonstrates support for nature-related corporate reporting at COP30. We see nature-related issues as a strategic risk management priority. The TNFD framework provides robust support for integrating nature into our decision-making processes and enhancing our contribution to biodiversity conservation," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director & CEO of APSEZ.

The company noted that it has already adopted climate risk assessment and disclosure practices consistent with globally recognized frameworks. Over the years, APSEZ has expanded its environmental initiatives, including the afforestation of more than 4,200 hectares of mangroves and the active conservation of another 3,000 hectares, making it the largest private sector contributor to mangrove ecosystem restoration in India.

