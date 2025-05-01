Adani Ports pegs Rs 11,000-12,000 crore as capex spending in FY26

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1 : The Adani Group's ports business will continue to invest across businesses in 2025-26. In a video message announcing the results for 2024-25, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd on Thursday pegged the capital expenditure (capex) guidance for the current fiscal 2025-26 at Rs 11,000-12,000 crore.

In 2025-26, Adani Ports and SEZ expects a significant growth across ports, logistics and marine business lines.

"We have guided FY26 revenue at Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000 crore driven by growth in port volumes and 3x to 4x increase in trucking and 2x increase in marine revenue. FY26 EBITDA is expected to be between Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 22,000 crore," Gupta said in the video message.

In his video message, he also highlighted the strategic milestones it had achieved.

Within India, APSEZ closed the acquisition of Gopalpur port, commenced operations at Vizhinjam port, India's first fully automated transshipment port that has already crossed the milestone of 100,000+ TEUs in a single month, the company statement noted. APSEZ also commenced O&M operations at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port's Netaji Subhas dock and won concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority to develop Berth No. 13.

APSEZ also expanded its international footprint significantly during the year. APSEZ commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the port of Colombo. This is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times and elevate the port's status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

APSEZ's Board approved the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), Australia. NQXT is a critical export gateway for producers in resource-rich Queensland, Australia and has current capacity of 50 MTPA. APSEZ also signed a 30-year concession agreement to manage container terminal at Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

Adani Ports and SEZ on Thursday reported an all-time high net profits in the just concluded financial year 2024-25, the company's earnings results showed.

The Adani Group's ports business logged a net profit (profit after tax) worth Rs 11,061 crore in the entire fiscal, up 37 per cent.

In the January-March quarter, the net profits rose 50 per cent to Rs 3,023 crore. In the January-March quarter of 2023-24, the net profits were at Rs 2,015 crore.

Coming to revenue from operations, Adani Ports and SEZ reported a 16 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 31,079 crore, as against Rs 26,711 crore in 2023-24.

In the January-March 2025 quarter, the revenue from operations were at Rs 8,488 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 6,897 crore in the year ago period.

The ports business of Adani Group reported an all-time high cargo volume at 450 million tonne; Mundra became the first port in India to cross 200 million tonne in a single year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) announced results for the quarter and twelve months ending March, 2025.

Adani Ports and SEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra and Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry), representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

