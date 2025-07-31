Adani Realty most valuable unlisted company on 'Hurun Real Estate List 2025'

Mumbai, July 31 Adani Realty has once again secured its position as the most valuable unlisted real estate company on the ‘2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 list’, it was announced on Thursday.

Valued at Rs 52,400 crore, Adani Realty continues its focus on large-scale urban projects and redevelopment initiatives across Indian cities, as noted in the report by Hurun Research Institute.

The report said that India's top real estate firms are valued at Rs 16 lakh crore or $188 billion, up by Rs 1.9 lakh crore. Their total value grew by only 14 per cent, a sharp drop from last year's 70 per cent growth and the lowest on record for the list.

DLF remains India's most valuable real estate company at Rs 2 lakh crore. Adani Realty is the top unlisted firm, valued at Rs 52,400 crore.

Mumbai leads India's real estate sector, with 42 listed companies valued at Rs 6,96,800 crore. There is the emergence of 63 new entrants to the list, with 29 of these entrants debuting directly into the Top 100 in the list.

The overall real estate landscape in financial year 2025 presented a more modest growth trajectory, with the combined value of India's most valuable real estate companies reaching Rs 16 lakh crore or $188 billion, an increase of Rs 1.9 lakh crore from the previous year.

The real estate added Rs 1.4 lakh crore in value, driven by a sharp rebound post-April, as stable interest rates and strong housing demand aided recovery.

Of the top 10 on the real estate rich list, four are from Bengaluru, three from Mumbai, two each from Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, and one from Ahmedabad.

Rajiv Singh from DLF leads the list with a wealth of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, followed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the family of Lodha Developers with Rs 92,340 crore.

