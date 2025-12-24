Adani Solar, Wind, and Green Hydrogen units achieve record growth in 2025

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Adani Solar, Wind, and Green Hydrogen units recorded a breakout year of scale, innovation, and global leadership in 2025. According to an Adani Green Energy press release, the group's clean-energy businesses achieved several major milestones during the year, including shipping 15,000 MW of solar modules and installing 1 GW of wind power. The company also started India's first off-grid green hydrogen pilot project.

The solar energy unit, Adani Solar, became the first Indian maker to ship 15,000 megawatts (MW) of solar modules. It grew its reach across India to more than 550 districts using 40 partners. The business received many awards for making reliable products, including being named a global top 10 manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie. It also earned a special award for being transparent and responsible in how it operates.

The wind energy unit, Adani Wind, installed over 1 gigawatt (GW) of India's largest onshore turbines at Khavda. Each of these big turbines can produce 5.2 MW of power. The company also received orders to supply 304 MW of wind power to other businesses. On the manufacturing side, it finished its 300th nacelle and 500th turbine blade. Adani Wind also started selling its special anti-icing blades to Europe and is preparing to enter markets like the United States, Brazil, and Australia.

In the green hydrogen sector, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) finished building India's first 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant. This plant is special because it works off-grid. It runs entirely on solar energy and uses large batteries to store power. The plant is fully automated to respond dynamically to fluctuations in renewable generation. This project serves as a model for making hydrogen in different parts of the country.

The business units also focused on teaching new skills to their workers. Many teams won gold awards at national competitions for improving how they work and making products better. The group also worked with other companies like L&T to make important wind turbine parts right here in India.

"In 2026, the focus will remain on deeper localisation, accelerated exports, next-generation turbine and module technologies, and early commercialisation pathways for green hydrogen," the release said.

