Adani Surpasses Ambani on Hurun Rich List; Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Ranks

Gautam Adani and family have topped the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with a 95 per cent increase in wealth, overtaking Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries. The India list achieved a new milestone with more than 1,500 entrants for the first time, up by 150 per cent over the past seven years. One the notable inclusions in the list is Shah Rukh Khan who marks his debuts with ₹7,300 crore wealth.

Apart from this, other business players in the list included in the top five are Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies, Cyrus S. Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India, and Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. The list also highlights the increasing influence of young entrepreneurs in the country's wealth creation apart from the regular names that everyone knows as the wealthiest person in India.

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, both 33 and founders of Razorpay, are the youngest billionaires on the list. More interestingly, the 21-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of the quick commerce startup Zepto, is the youngest entrant on the list. His co-founder, Aadit Palicha, 22, follows closely as the second youngest.The list included other prominent figures like Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan, collectively adding Rs 40,500 crore to the list's total wealth.

