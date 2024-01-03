Adani Total Gas, Shigan sign MoU for collaboration in decarbonisation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3 : Adani Total Gas Limited and Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited (Shigan), an alternative fuel system solutions provider for automotive, locomotive and stationary engine applications, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at decarbonising the supply chain.

Under the MoU, both Adani Total Gas and Shigan will explore various areas of collaboration.

Shigan manufactures alternative fuel system solutions for automotive manufacturers and for aftermarkets.

The primary focus of both partners will be on adopting natural gas for transportation and mining applications through sustainable solutions for fleet operators, including those deployed by Adani Group companies in sectors like cement, ports and logistics.

The LNG retrofitment solution also will explore various applications like stationary engines, locomotives and marine equipment.

Besides developing CNG/LNG-based retrofitment solutions, the partnership will explore developing e-mobility-based solutions for last-mile delivery players and use cases for green hydrogen as fuel for ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

Both entities are confident that the collaboration will have a positive impact on the environment and the broader business community.

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO, of ATGL, said, "The signing of the MoU represents a collective vision for a greener, more sustainable future. We look forward to co-developing end-to-end solutions, which will support the transport and mining industries in their decarbonisation journey and contribute to the net zero commitments of the country."

Shishir Agrawal, Managing Director, Shigan, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This MoU marks a significant step forward in our joint commitment to environmental responsibility. By transitioning to cleaner fuels, we aim to not only reduce our carbon footprint but also inspire positive change within the industry."

