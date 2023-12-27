Adani Total Gas signs MoU to aid Flipkart's efforts to decarbonise its supply chain

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 27 : Adani Total Gas and e-commerce platform Flipkart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under the pact, Adani Total Gas will work with Flipkart to support its vision to reduce the carbon footprint of the movements of goods between sourcing locations, warehouses, and end customers.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas, will deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Flipkart's pan-India supply chain, including at warehouses and logistics locations.

In a press release, Adani Gas said this partnership will go a long way in decarbonising the e-commerce logistics segment in the country, which accounts for more than 8 million shipments per day.

India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge at COP26, held in 2021. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion metric tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas, said, "We are fully committed to providing clean energy solutions to our customers and to help them achieve their decarbonisation goals, thus actively contributing towards India's climate action goals."

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group, said, "At Flipkart, we are committed to introducing solutions that help us move towards a sustainable future, such as integrating cleaner energy solutions and the introduction of electric vehicles in our logistics. Through shared vision and collective action, we believe this collaboration with Adani Total Gas Limited will play an important role in supporting our efforts to achieve our net-zero goals and in catalysing the complete electrification of our fleet, which is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability vision."

