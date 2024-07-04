Adani Vizhinjam Port to receive first mothership on July 12

Thiruvananthapuram, July 4 With the completion of the first phase of the country’s first exclusive trans-shipment port, the Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port located near the famed Kovalam beach in Kerala is all set to receive its first mothership on July 12, a top port official said on Thursday.

Divya S. Iyer, the Managing Director of the port, said that things are all in place, and on July 12, the first mothership will arrive.

“This is a path-breaking moment for the port as it marks the important milestone of the first phase of this mega project. Union Ministers and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among others, will be present on the occasion,” Iyer said.

On June 11, Kerala Port Minister V.N. Vasavan informed the state Assembly that the port is likely to commence full-fledged commercial operations before the year-end.

In addition to being the first exclusive trans-shipment port, Vizhinjam will also make history as the first semi-automated container terminal in the country.

Vizhinjam will also be a global bunkering hub, supplying clean, green fuels like hydrogen and ammonia.

When completed, the port will be one of the greenest ports in the world, a fitting complement to the natural beauty of environment-conscious Kerala.

With a natural draft of 18 metres, Vizhinjam will soon see the docking of some of the largest container ships in the world.

The port is also strategically located as it is just 10 nautical miles from the International Shipping Route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor