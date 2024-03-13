AdaniConneX's Hyderabad site receives five-star grading from British Safety Council

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 13 : The Hyderabad data centre of AdaniConneX, a joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConneX, has been awarded a five-star grade in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the prestigious British Safety Council.

A joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConneX, has been awarded a five-star grade in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the prestigious British Safety Council. This recognition not only sets a new benchmark for data centre safety in India but also underscores AdaniConneX's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of occupational health and safety, according to Adani Group.

The comprehensive audit, conducted by the British Safety Council, involved a rigorous evaluation of the Hyderabad site's occupational health and safety policies, processes, and practices.

This evaluation encompassed documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees, and key stakeholders, as well as a thorough examination of operational activities.

Nearly 60 components were meticulously scrutinized to gauge the site's adherence to key health and safety management best practices.

AdaniConneX's Hyderabad data centre, which is part of the company's ambitious plan to establish a 1 GW data centre platform powered by renewable energy across key locations in India including Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, and Pune, is a testament to India's burgeoning digital infrastructure landscape.

With the strategic deployment of state-of-the-art data centres, AdaniConneX aims to accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, thereby bolstering India's digital aspirations, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council, lauded the achievement, stating, "The award of a five-star grading, following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit, is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation committed to improvement in its health and safety arrangements, and managing risks to workers' health, safety and well-being."

Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer of AdaniConneX, emphasized the paramount importance of safety in the company's growth trajectory, stating, "Safety serves as the bedrock of our growth. We are steadfast in building a 'culture of care' and zero harm across sites. We have initiated multiple initiatives around people development, site digitalization, and process enhancement in adherence to global best practices."

Bhutani said, "The coveted five-star grading by the British Safety Council will inspire us to further our mission of building safer construction sites while delivering an efficient and best-in-class customer experience."

The recognition of AdaniConneX's Hyderabad site as the first data centre in India to achieve a five-star grade from the British Safety Council not only highlights the company's unwavering commitment to safety but also reinforces its position as a leader in India's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor