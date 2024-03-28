Adani's Mundra Copper Unit commences operations, paving the way for sustainable growth

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28 : Adani Enterprises Limited, through its subsidiary Kutch Copper, marked a milestone today with the commissioning of the first unit of its greenfield copper refinery project in Mundra.

According to a press release, the maiden dispatch of cathodes to customers signals the commencement of operations at the state-of-the-art facility, representing Adani's foray into the metal industry.

The project underscores the Adani Group's commitment to pioneering large-scale ventures.

Adani Enterprises has earmarked an investment of nearly USD 1.2 billion for the initial phase, aiming to establish a copper smelter with a capacity of 0.5 million of tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Upon completion of the second phase, which mirrors the capacity addition of the first, Kutch Copper's facility will emerge as the world's largest single-location custom smelter, boasting cutting-edge technology and digitalization while adhering to exemplary environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, "With Kutch Copper commencing operations, the Adani portfolio of companies is not only entering the metals sector but also driving India's leap towards a sustainable and aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) future. Our speed of execution in this ambitious, super-sized project underscores our commitment to take India to the forefront of the global copper sector."

He added, "We believe the domestic copper industry will play a crucial role in achieving our nation's goal of carbon neutrality by 2070 by strengthening our green infrastructure hand in hand with mature environmental stewardship. When commissioned, our modern smelter will set new benchmarks in copper production, with an enhanced thrust on innovative green technology."

The demand for copper is poised for exponential growth, driven by burgeoning sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and power transmission networks.

Kutch Copper's strategic forward integration plans include the establishment of Kutch Copper Tubes Limited, expanding its portfolio to include copper tubes catering to applications in air conditioning and refrigeration.

Kutch Copper's operations are engineered to achieve the lowest carbon footprint in its class.

A portion of the plant area is dedicated to green belt space, with substantial capital allocated towards environmental protection measures.

The facility operates on a zero-liquid discharge model, utilising desalinated water for operations while recycling treated wastewater to minimise waste.

