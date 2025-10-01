ADB approves $299 million loan for Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system project

New Delhi [India], October 1 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 299 million loan as the final tranche of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Investment Project which is India's flagship initiative in the National Capital Region (NCR) designed to advance sustainable urban transportation, as per a company press release.

"This fourth tranche brings the total ADB financing under the multi-tranche facility, approved in 2020, to USD 1.05 billion. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS, spanning 82 kilometers, is the first of three prioritized corridors in the NCR aimed at revolutionizing regional connectivity by reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut from over three hours to just one. As of August 2025, 55 km of the corridor is already operational, with 11 stations connecting New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South," the release said.

"The project marks a transformative step in India's urban transport landscape," said ADB Country Director for India, Mio Oka. "It not only enhances mobility but also promotes inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and is expected to serve as a model for future regional rapid transit systems across India and the Asia-Pacific region."

Beyond financing, ADB has supported the project by offering technical expertise in building information modelling, resilience, and value capture financing. The release said that the project is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by over "258,000 tons and catalyze polycentric urban development across the NCR."

With trains operating at speeds up to 180 kilometers per hour and intervals of 5-10 minutes, the system promises "safe, reliable, and high-capacity commuter" services.

"ADB financing for the project is complemented by a joint cofinancing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific," the release said.

The project is being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

