ADB approves USD 162 mn loan for sustainable tourism development in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], October 3 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 162 million loan to support a sustainable and inclusive tourism development project in Himachal Pradesh.

According to ADB, this initiative is set to enhance the state's tourism potential by upgrading heritage sites, promoting cultural centers, and improving tourism infrastructure.

Vivek Vishal, ADB Senior Project Officer, said, "ADB is committed to support the state of Himachal Pradesh in developing its tourism and promoting economic growth."

He added, "This project will enhance the state's tourism potential by upgrading and preserving heritage and cultural sites, establishing new facilities, and strengthening the tourism sector management."

The project will focus on promoting heritage and cultural centers in the districts of Mandi and Hamirpur, restoring the historic Naggar Castle in Kullu, and beautifying public spaces.

It will also include the construction of a convention center in Kangra and improved wayside amenities in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

Incorporating green solutions such as solar lighting and electric vehicles, the improvements will cater to the needs of elderly visitors, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the project will develop wellness centers, tourist recreation facilities, an adventure sports center, a water park complex, and biking trails. These new facilities are expected to generate employment opportunities for local communities and boost the regional economy.

ADB will also strengthen the institutional capacity of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board by assisting with the creation of a tourism strategy and marketing plan.

The bank will also support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises through training and skills development, enabling local communities to deliver high-quality tourism services.

Moreover, the project aims to improve district-level tourism management, helping them develop strategic destination plans and better manage tourist sites.

