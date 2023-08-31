ADB approves USD 30-mln loan to improve education sector in Bhutan

Manila [Philippines], August 31 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 30 million loan to improve Bhutan’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system and enhance the skills and employability of its youth.

The project will help construct new buildings, workshops, and hostels, and upgrade facilities in technical training institutes in Chumey, Samthang, Rangjung, and the rural development training centre in Zhemgang, an ADB release said.

“Against the rising youth unemployment in Bhutan, ADB is ramping up support for the country’s TVET reform strategic plan implementation for transforming product, place, people and process,” said ADB Social Sector Economist Ryotaro Hayashi.

“This project will improve access to and expand the coverage of TVET courses in partnership with various stakeholders to boost workers' skills, especially women and youth with disability, to support the country’s sustainable development,” Hayashi added.

The release said an additional USD 2 million grant from ADB’s Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific will support project implementation to improve the quality, access, and capacity to deliver disability-inclusive education and skills development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor