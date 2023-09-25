ADB approves USD 500 million loan to support Indonesia's development and reform priorities

Manila [Philippines], September 25 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) gave its approval for a substantial USD 500 million loan on September 22, aimed at bolstering Indonesia's development initiatives and reform priorities.

Established in 1966, ADB is a multilateral development bank owned by 68 members, with 49 representing the region.

According to a news release by ADB, this funding will play a pivotal role in creating an environment conducive to investments, simplifying trade barriers, and elevating enterprises.

Notably, this loan marks the second of three subprograms within the Competitiveness, Industrial Modernization and Trade Acceleration Program (CITA), building on the achievements of the first subprogram sanctioned in October 2021.

Under the aegis of subprogram 2, the Indonesian government has diligently undertaken a series of measures to enhance the investment climate.

Of significant note is the expedited approval of business licenses, achieved by updating the online single-submission process.

This revamped, risk-based approach seamlessly integrates the processes of national, subnational, and ministry-level approvals.

Furthermore, to attract additional investments and facilitate Indonesia's transition to a low-carbon economy, the government has deepened the reforms initiated in subprogram 1.

This includes promoting investments in energy efficiency and creating an environment conducive to green investments.

A particularly noteworthy development is the approval of foreign direct investment for the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, with five high-value contracts signed, expected to generate a minimum of 49,000 jobs.

To address trade barriers, the government has implemented three new systems in line with the National Logistics Ecosystem Masterplan (2020–2024).

These digital systems serve to connect the public and private sectors within the logistics chain efficiently.

An online payment platform for logistics services, backed by six banks employing a single operating system for port operators, has been rolled out.

Moreover, enhancements to the national single window and the fortification of government procurement competitiveness have been introduced.

In an effort to elevate enterprises, the government has worked to improve the entrepreneurial ecosystem and bolster the capacity of businesses to adopt a more export and technology-oriented approach.

Special emphasis has been placed on enterprises owned by women, often lacking awareness and capacity to engage in government procurement.

A significant achievement has been the establishment of an integrated sex-disaggregated system for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

This system will be instrumental in tracking, analyzing, and reporting on the performance of businesses owned by women.

ADB Country Director for Indonesia, Jiro Tominaga, emphasized the necessity of ongoing structural reforms to foster growth, stimulate investment, create employment opportunities, improve the business climate, and enhance trade.

Tominaga said, “To achieve high-income status by 2045, the government anticipates that Indonesia's gross domestic product must grow by at least 6.0% annually, significantly above the pre-pandemic average of 5.3%. Indonesia is making good progress in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but ongoing structural reforms are needed to boost its growth potential by stimulating investment, job creation, improved business climate, and trade”.

“Policy reforms under the program will help Indonesia attract more investments, including in green and sustainable businesses, ease trade barriers, and empower local enterprises”, Tominaga added.

These reforms align with Indonesia's vision of achieving high-income status by 2045, requiring an annual GDP growth rate of at least 6.0 per cent, notably higher than the pre-pandemic average of 5.3 per cent.

The program is well-positioned to facilitate these objectives, enabling Indonesia to attract investments, particularly in green and sustainable sectors, remove trade barriers, and empower local enterprises.

The CITA aligns harmoniously with Indonesia's Vision 2045 and the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020–2024.

It forms an integral component of ADB's country partnership strategy for Indonesia, 2020–2024, with a particular focus on accelerating economic recovery and strengthening climate resilience.

ADB remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific region while persistently working toward the eradication of extreme poverty.

