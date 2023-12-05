ADB launches initiative to bolster women's resilience to heat stress in Asia

New Delhi [India], December 5 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at understanding and investing in adaptation strategies to combat the impacts of heat stress on women and girls throughout Asia and the Pacific.

The new technical assistance program will delve into the repercussions of rising temperatures, identifying policies, actions, and investments that can alleviate the disproportionate impacts on women and girls.

The initiative, implemented in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan, reflects ADB's commitment to addressing climate-induced challenges.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, speaking at COP28, emphasized the unprecedented strain that the warming climate places on women.

Asakawa said, "We are on course for the warmest year on record and in Asia and the Pacific, this is placing unprecedented strain on women, on their economic productivity, their role in food security, and the infrastructure that women use. Development is no longer possible without addressing the consequences of climate change such as extreme heatand we must focus on women."

Extreme heat, now on track for the warmest year on record, has become a considerable threat, affecting women's economic productivity, roles in food security, and the infrastructure they rely on.

Asakawa stressed the imperative of focusing on women in climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Heat stress globally has resulted in over 650 billion hours of annual labour losses, equivalent to approximately 148 million full-time jobsa scale of disruption comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women bear a disproportionate burden, facing life-threatening conditions and significant socioeconomic losses due to rising temperatures.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, an Arsht-Rock Global Ambassador for Heat, Health, and Gender, commended ADB's initiative as a crucial step toward rectifying gender imbalances exacerbated by climate change.

Clinton said, "Women in vulnerable regions are often hardest hit by the effects of our warming planet. ADB's initiative marks an important step towards rectifying these imbalances."

Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon highlighted the urgency for policymakers to protect vulnerable communities, especially in cities facing the severe urban heat island effect.

Calderon said, "Every person on the planet is at risk of being impacted by extreme heatbut the impacts are unequal. Policymakers must take measures to protect the most vulnerable communities, particularly in cities where the problem is more severe due to the urban heat island effect. From naming and categorizing heatwaves to urban greening initiatives, cities are at the frontline of implementing solutions that safeguard their citizens' lives and livelihoods."

Fiji's Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, emphasized the real-life impact of extreme heat on gender inequalities in the Pacific, endorsing tailored measures to empower women in the climate response.

Tabuya said, "In the Pacific, where climate change is a lived reality, we see first-hand how extreme heat exacerbates existing gender inequalities. Empowering women through targeted measures is crucial for our collective climate response."

UN-Habitat and Arsht-Rock Global Chief Heat Officer Eleni Myrivili stressed the urgency of integrating gender perspectives into climate strategies, emphasizing the importance of equity in addressing the disproportionate impact of heat stress on women.

Myrivili said, "The disproportionate impact of heat stress on women calls for a tailored approach. Integrating gender perspectives in our climate strategies is not just essential; it's a matter of urgency and equity."

The City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp underlined the role of cities as frontline responders to climate change, urging inclusive climate resilience efforts, particularly in combating heat stress, recognizing the unique vulnerabilities and strengths of women.

Capp said, "Cities are on the frontline of climate change. As leaders, we must ensure our climate resilience efforts, particularly regarding heat stress, are inclusive, recognizing the unique vulnerabilities and strengths of women."

The initiative underscores ADB's commitment to integrate heat action planning into all new operations in vulnerable regions.

It aligns with ADB's broader climate financing ambition, aiming to provide USD 100 billion from its resources for climate initiatives from 2019 to 2030.

In 2022, ADB committed USD 7.1 billion to climate finance, emphasizing USD 4.3 billion for mitigation and USD 2.8 billion for adaptation.

Additionally, the bank mobilized an extra USD 548 million in climate finance from the private sector last year.

ADB continues to strive for a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining efforts to eradicate extreme poverty since its establishment in 1966, owned by 68 members49 from the region.

