ADB's USD 200 million boost for clean India: Loan to enhance waste management and sanitation across 100 cities

New Delhi [India], December 14 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 200 million loan to support the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission-Urban 2.0.

According to ADB, this initiative committed to making all cities garbage-free by 2026, aims to introduce international best practices, integrate new technologies, and adopt climate- and disaster-resilient approaches in municipal solid waste management.

ADB's financing will contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0-Comprehensive Municipal Waste Management in Indian Cities Program, emphasizing the improvement of sanitation practices.

This initiative seeks to engage the private sector, strengthen women's participation in sanitation and service delivery, and enhance waste management facilities in 100 cities across eight states.

ADB Urban Development Specialist Alexandra Conroy said, "Municipal waste management is a major issue in India's rapidly growing urban centres. This ADB program will help develop municipal solid waste management and sanitation facilities and practices in 100 cities across eight states. Having a clean environment free from garbage and pollution coupled with quality urban basic services like water supply and sanitation will ensure that citizens are healthy, happy, and productiveessential to the country's sustainable economic growth."

The financial support from ADB will be allocated to upgrade and establish waste management facilities, including bio-methanation plants, composting plants, managed landfills, material recovery facilities, and plastic waste processing facilities.

Additionally, the funds will support the construction of communal toilets and urinals, as well as the acquisition of sweeping equipment.

The program will incorporate climate- and disaster-resilient features, prioritize gender equality, and be responsive to social inclusion.

Apart from the loan, ADB will provide an additional USD 3.15 million in technical assistance grants from its Urban Resilience Trust Fund, the Republic of Korea e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund, and the Sanitation Financing Partnership Trust Fund.

This grant will facilitate program implementation, build financial management and monitoring and evaluation capacity in selected states, and encourage city-to-city partnerships.

The comprehensive program aims not only to improve waste management and sanitation infrastructure but also to build the capacity of urban local bodies, promote peer-to-peer learning, and actively engage with the private sector.

Through annual reviews and progress updates, the initiative will ensure the effective implementation of citywide solid waste and sanitation action plans.

Furthermore, training and awareness campaigns for sanitation workers and communities will enhance waste segregation and collection practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor