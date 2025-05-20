AdCounty Media Celebrates 8 Years of AdTech Excellence and Global Impact

New Delhi [India], May 20: AdCounty Media marks 8 years of growth, impact, innovation and global expansion in digital advertising. One of the world’s foremost businesses, AdCounty Media is a ROI-focused digital advertising leader, that celebrates its 8-year milestone with a historic track record of pioneering strategies, world growth and technology solutions that have disrupted the way we connect brands and consumers.

Since its inception in 2017 and now as a multi-million-dollar digital powerhouse across India, LATAM, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Europe, AdCounty Media has continued to raise the bar in terms of performance, programmatic and brand marketing. At the centre of this growth story is a simple mission: Simplicity in a complex digital world and a measurable impact on brands and experiences.

Powered by Visionary Leadership

AdCounty Media, which was founded by Managing Directors, Chandan Garg and Aditya Jangid alongside Co-founders Abbhinav R. Jain (Chief Financial Officer), Delphin Varghese (Chief Revenue Officer), and Kumar Saurav (Chief Strategy Officer), emerged from a period of transformational change, when the digital world evolved with mobile, automation, and data intelligence. Since its founding, the media company grew from a mobile-first ad network to a full-stack growth enabler operating in 30+ countries in various industries, verticals, gaming, BFSI, e-commerce, education, entertainment, and more all verticals. AdCounty took stride in 2023 in becoming Great Place to Work® certified, on both a 3rd party & people-first foundation, to showcase its people first culture and its commitment to excellence both inside and outside.

As it gears up for the next phase of growth, AdCounty Media is actively planning for an IPO in the coming months, marking a pivotal milestone in its journey.

Charting the Next Frontier with AI, Automation, and Full-Funnel Strategies

AdCounty’s innovation engine centres around their expansive suite of in-house platforms:

1. Bidcounty – In-house DSP for AI-driven programmatic marketing on mobile, web, CTV, and DOOH, optimized for reach and efficiency.

2. Opsis – Performance marketing solutions that facilitate high-value user acquisition and re-targeting through Cost-per-lead and Cost-per-sale campaigns.

3. Genwin – Lead generation powerhouse that utilises landing page optimization, live lead scoring, multi-channel CPL, CPS, and pay-per-call strategies to generate high-intent conversions.

4. Social Media Growth – Paid media, influencers, and analytics together to boost engagement and expand reach on social media.

5. iSearch Ads – Boosts App Store discoverability with AI-powered keyword intelligence, intent-based installs, user segmentation, and smart bidding.

6. SeeTV – Leverage Shoppable, targeted CTV advertisements to reach over 30 million households and convert them into high-impact performance audiences.

7. Brand Safety & Fraud Detection – Enterprise-level protection guaranteeing transparency and safe ad spend.

With offices in India, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brazil, and Germany, the company has a global presence and caters to brands in a diverse range of verticals, such as e-commerce, edtech, automotive, BFSI, FMCG, travel, entertainment, and gaming, in reaching and interacting with their target audience in the ever-changing and intricate digital landscape.

With 8 global offices, AdCounty Media is aggressively investing in moving into the Middle East and Southeast Asia. They are recruiting talent in various areas including media sales, game development, app monetization and programmatic strategy.

As brands continue to shift toward more AI, immersive content and performance-led storytelling, AdCounty Media is ready for the next era of attention marketing where every ad reaches, and resonates.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor