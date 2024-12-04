ADD MEDIA BUZZ Marks Five Transformative Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: ADD MEDIA BUZZ, an all-women-led powerhouse in advertising and digital marketing, proudly celebrates five years of trailblazing innovation, breaking barriers, and redefining industry standards. Spearheaded by Ashish Sharma, Social Entrepreneur, Brand Strategist, & Managing Director at ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD, and Ankita Sule, Fashion Publicist, Lifestyle Brand Consultant, & Director, the company has become a beacon of excellence, empowering women and transforming the digital marketing landscape.

Known for its stellar social media campaigns and influencer collaborations, ADD MEDIA BUZZ boasts an impressive portfolio, including PVR INOX Ltd, Miraj Cinema, Amazon, Ajio, McDowell, Times Group, Miss India & Miss Diva Organization, Mobile Premier League, OLA Electric, Prestige Group, Shemaroo OTT, Star TV, Sony TV, Pen Movies, celebrated designers Vikram Phadnis and Divya Reddy, Dr. Twachha, Soma Wellness, and Manipal Hospital, among others.

Founded on principles of inclusivity and resilience, ADD MEDIA BUZZ has consistently set new benchmarks. As a women-led team, the company thrives on collaboration, creativity, and a shared vision of redefining industry standards. By empowering women across roles and responsibilities, ADD MEDIA BUZZ has built a culture of innovation and excellence. From crafting impactful campaigns to earning international accolades—including a celebrated Twitter case study about the Olympics campaign for the INOX Group—the company has become synonymous with innovation and creativity.

Reflecting on the journey, Ashish Sharma shared:

“These five years have been more than a business journey; they’ve been about creating opportunities, fostering innovation, and demonstrating the transformative power of women-led leadership. With our expansion into Bangalore and Dubai, we're poised to make an even greater impact.”

The Bangalore office will serve as a creative hub for regional talent, while the Dubai expansion positions ADD MEDIA BUZZ as a global contender, driving cross-border campaigns.

Ankita Sule shared her excitement about the company's growth:

“ADD MEDIA BUZZ exemplifies creativity, equality, and passion. I am proud to be the director of a team that consistently sets industry benchmarks. This is just the beginning—the best is yet to come.”

For the celebratory milestone, ADD MEDIA BUZZ also welcomed prominent guests, including Mannan Shaah, Akash Dadlani, Damandeep Singh, RJ Shourya Sachdev, and RJ Nitin, adding star power to the festivities.

With a forward-thinking vision and unwavering commitment to excellence, ADD MEDIA BUZZ continues to pave the way for innovation, inclusivity, and global impact.

