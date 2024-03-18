ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD's Digital Campaigns Shine Bright in Media Sphere

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD, a leading player in social media campaigns and influencer marketing for top brands, continues to illuminate the digital landscape with its latest endeavors. With a remarkable portfolio featuring collaborations with renowned brands like PVR INOX Ltd, Amazon, Ajio, McDowell, Times Group, Miss India & Miss Diva Organization, Mobile Premier League, OLA Electric, Prestige Group, Shemaroo OTT, Star TV, Sony Tv, Pen Movies, Designers Vikram Phadnis & Divya Ready, and Manipal Hospital, among others, the company reaffirms its position as a dominant force in the digital marketing realm.

Offering comprehensive media solutions encompassing digital marketing, branding, and PR services, ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD brings over 21 years of experience to the table. The company crafts tailored strategies to meet brand objectives, serving clients globally from its Mumbai headquarters.

Acknowledged for its exceptional work, ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD received a nomination for Best Influencer Marketing Company at the prestigious Social Samosa AgencyCon Indian Agencies Awards. Specializing in campaigns that forge connections between brands and their audiences, the company recently orchestrated several successful campaigns, including the PVR INOX Passport Launch.

The PVR INOX Passport Launch, Add Media Buzz along with the guidance & strategy of PVR-INOX Team, we devised a two-part strategy. Initially, they generated anticipation by addressing common concerns of moviegoers. Leveraging top-tier Twitter influencers and strategic hashtag implementation, the campaign trended for over 5 hours, leading to the successful launch of the PVR INOX Passport. Esteemed industry experts such as Taran Aadarsh, Aditi Rawal, Rohit Jaiswal, and Sumit Kadel praised their approach. Leveraging over 100 influencers with a collective follower base of approximately 10 million, the campaign resulted in sustained trending for over 5 and a half hours, ultimately culminating in the triumphant launch of the PVR INOX Passport.

In another successful campaign, ADD MEDIA BUZZ collaborated with @mcdowellsyaaronwaalibaat Official IG Page to convey a social message while promoting McDowell's Glassware, featuring the charismatic Kartik Aaryan. Leveraging top-tier paparazzi pages and engaging with Bollywood pages, they reached over 33 million audiences with 20 million views within 24 hours, effectively promoting the brand and amplifying the social message.

Similarly, for the Ajio #AJIOBIGBOLDSALE campaign, ADD MEDIA BUZZ selected Baba Sehgal to effectively communicate with millennials. Despite tight timelines, they efficiently produced content that resonated with millennials, achieving over 4 million views and approximately 10k likes.

Commenting on the strategy and execution challenges, Ashish R Sharma, MD/CEO of ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD, stated, "For us, every campaign presents its own set of challenges, and it's our responsibility to maximize the ROI for our clients within an affordable budget. We never compromise on the quality of influencers; therefore, follower count alone is not the only criterion. Their reach and engagement are more important to us. Each campaign is approached with a different strategy after thorough brainstorming with the clients to achieve their goals."

ADD MEDIA BUZZ PVT LTD continues to set new benchmarks in the digital marketing landscape with its strategic planning and effective execution, exemplified by the success of the PVR INOX Passport Launch, McDowell's Glassware Campaign, and Ajio #AJIOBIGBOLDSALE Campaign. These endeavors underscore the company's commitment to delivering tangible results for its esteemed clientele. We wish the company all the best.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

