Adda247 Celebrates Mother's Day with an Emotional Campaign, "Maa ka Sapna, Aapka Selection"

New Delhi [India], May 10: Adda247, India's premier multilingual learning platform backed by Google, Westbridge, Info Edge, and Asha Impact has launched a Mother's Day campaign titled "Maa ka Sapna, Aapka Selection", celebrating the selfless dreams of mothers who quietly power their children's success.

The campaign shines a light on the pivotal role mothers play in shaping every aspirant's journey from pushing them to study harder, being their emotional support, facing social pressures and yet silently praying for their selection day and night. At the heart of the campaign is an emotional video that captures these everyday yet extraordinary moments that often go unnoticed.

As part of the campaign, Adda247 has released a short film that celebrates the emotional journey of mothers whose life revolves around their child's government exam preparation.

Watch the campaign video here: https://youtube.com/shorts/i1eIU_XqryE

Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247 said, "Every selection is not just a student's achievement, it's a mother's dream coming true. This campaign is a tribute to the millions of mothers who believe in their children's potential more than anyone else."

The campaign reinforces Adda247's mission to democratize access to education and empower students from Bharat, where a government job is often more than a goal; it's a family's hope, and a mother's biggest aspiration.

