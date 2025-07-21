Address as Asset: How Landmark Locations are Changing Homebuyer Priorities

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], July 21: In real estate, home buying choices are not just about lifestyle anymore; they are also about premium location, the most powerful feature. A premium address signals more than convenienceit speaks to one's aspirations, social circle, and future value. For the new-age homebuyers, especially in metros like Delhi-NCR, the value of a home lies as much in where it is as in what it offers, and the region's landmark locations are increasingly seen as the true asset, shaping both personal identity and property appreciation.

According to ANAROCK's latest report titled "NCR Real Estate - A Beacon of Growth and Opportunity," the region recorded a jump of 81% in average residential property prices between Q1 202 and Q1 2025. Greater Noida saw the maximum rise in property prices, with average residential prices increasing by a whopping 98% between 2020 and 2025. Noida followed this region on its heels in terms of a rise in residential prices, with an average hike of 92% between 2020 and 2025.

Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL, says, "In Gurugram, an address does more than locate a property; it reflects the identity and aspirations of the buyer. Prominent micro-markets like Golf Course Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Sohna Road embody a certain standard of living, and their proximity to international schools, Fortune 500 workplaces, and high-end social infrastructure adds to their appeal. As Gurugram's well-planned micro-markets evolve, we believe they will continue becoming complete ecosystems where ambition, aesthetics, and accessibility converge to create a new benchmark for urban, aspirational living."

As homebuyers grow increasingly location-conscious, developers are racing to secure prime urban pockets that promise both prestige and potential. Prateek Group has been ahead of the curve, anchoring its flagship projects in future-ready, high-demand micro-markets. Prateek Canary in Sector 150, Noida, is a standout example. A low-density luxury project located in the green zone with proximity to IT parks, educational hubs, and sports infrastructure, it caters to a rising class of aspirational professionals. Similarly, Prateek Grand City in Siddharth Vihar (NH-24) is transforming Ghaziabad's skyline. Designed as a self-sustained township with modern amenities, green open spaces, and effortless expressway access, it reflects how smart location choices can elevate both lifestyle and long-term investment.

Moreover, in the calculus of the homebuying process, location now outweighs built-up area or high-end finishes. Today's buyers are seeking a well-connected, well-rounded lifestyle.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, says, "Homebuyers today are deeply attuned to the power of an address. In Noida and Greater Noida, sectors along the key corridors like Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are attracting a new generation of informed buyers who view connectivity, planning, and community as integral to their investment. With metro lines, global schools, and green zoning, these areas are bringing a huge influx of buyers. Hence, the value now lies in the ecosystem outside the home, where a premium address delivers long-term capital appreciation and everyday lifestyle dividends."

Proximity to airports, expressways, metro corridors, business districts, and top-tier social infrastructure has become a key differentiator. The preference is shifting towards integrated, thoughtfully planned communities-places that offer both privacy and plug-in access to the city's pulse.

Vishal Sabharwal, Head Sales, Orris Group says, "In Noida-Greater Noida, key corridors like the Yamuna Expressway have transitioned from a distant promise to a definitive destination. With marquee developments like the upcoming Noida International Airport and Film City, this corridor now boasts great investment potential. The region is no longer viewed through the lens of speculation, but as a high-growth, high-aspiration zone. Thus, a home with this address is symbolic of being ahead of the curve, where appreciation meets ambition in real time."

Mihir Jha, Head Sales, Better Choice Realtors, Pvt. Ltd., said, "In Gurugram, the Dwarka Expressway comes as a case study of how the right address can redefine a city's luxury landscape. From a peripheral to the epicentre of premium residential demand, the corridor has brought buyers and investors to the region due to its seamless connectivity to Delhi, proximity to IGI Airport, and the emergence of diplomatic and commercial hubs. Hence, as developers, we see the Dwarka Expressway as the location where aspiration meets access."

Thus, landmark addresses are no longer add-ons; they are fundamental to a buyer's decision-making process. As NCR's luxury map continues to evolve, the location itself is emerging as the true asset.

